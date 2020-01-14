Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

