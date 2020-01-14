Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 17,958 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

