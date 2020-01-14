Webster Bank N. A. Sells 11,895 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $182.41. 1,116,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

