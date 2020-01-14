Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $51.69

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.58, but opened at $51.69. Weibo shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 194,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,706,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 208,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

