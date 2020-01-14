Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $51.69, 4,358,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 2,163,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 208,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.