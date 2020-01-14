Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,611.35 ($21.20).

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,516.50 ($19.95). 362,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,484.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.00. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

