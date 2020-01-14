Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 2,636,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

