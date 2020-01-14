Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,027,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

