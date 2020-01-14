Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after buying an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 75,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,693,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,085,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,661,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

