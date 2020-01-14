Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $37.82. 4,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,077. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

