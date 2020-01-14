Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $144.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.05. Westoz Investment has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.28 ($0.91).

Westoz Investment Company Profile

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

