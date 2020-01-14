Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,550 ($59.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,650 ($48.01).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,698.75 ($61.81).

LON WTB opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.96) on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,756.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,483.35.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

