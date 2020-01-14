WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 108,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

