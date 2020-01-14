Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

WSR stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

