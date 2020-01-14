William Hill’s (WMH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on William Hill from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

LON WMH traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.39). 3,890,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.48. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

