Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.86. 264,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

