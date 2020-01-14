Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 9,436 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. 1,412,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.