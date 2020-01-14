Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. 108,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,205. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,915,087. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

