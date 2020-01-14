Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.65. 58,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

