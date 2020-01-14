Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 633 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $114.64. 490,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

