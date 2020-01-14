Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 659 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,607,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

