Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NUV remained flat at $$10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 312,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,706. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

