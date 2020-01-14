Winfield Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.27. 718,742 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

