Winfield Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,173,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 15.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 86.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,080.50. 246,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,412. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,996.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

