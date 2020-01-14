Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. 14,957,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351,049. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

