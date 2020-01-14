Winfield Associates Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $240.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.