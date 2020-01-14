Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after buying an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,522,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.91. 8,973,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

