Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 1,045,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.