Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.73. 1,928,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

