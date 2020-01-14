Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.2% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,136.60. The company had a trading volume of 332,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,601. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

