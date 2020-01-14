Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 175,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.45. 62,093,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,223,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $257.81 and a 1 year high of $328.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.