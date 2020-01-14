Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

ROK traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $202.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,257. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $173.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

