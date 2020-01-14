Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.18. 6,585,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

