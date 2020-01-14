Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Paycom Software by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $8.92 on Tuesday, reaching $286.51. The stock had a trading volume of 751,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,795. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $125.23 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

