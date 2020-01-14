WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, 1,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 366,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter.

