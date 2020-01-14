WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, approximately 8,379 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

