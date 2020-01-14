WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading 1% Higher

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95, 297 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3582 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

