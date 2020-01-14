X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.31, approximately 56,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 909,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 634,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

