YEE Price Up 0.4% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi and FCoin. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $102,470.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

