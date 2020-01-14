Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $80.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the lowest is $80.01 million. Yext posted sales of $63.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $297.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,530. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. 690,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

