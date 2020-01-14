Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBMT. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

In other news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

