Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.42). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 799,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 1,868,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $967.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

