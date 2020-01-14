Zacks: Analysts Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $3,961,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 263,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,056. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.