Zacks: Analysts Expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 82,029.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

