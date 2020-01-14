Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.73. Blackstone Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

