Zacks: Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

