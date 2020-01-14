Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 368,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $871,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

