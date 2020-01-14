Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the highest is ($1.21). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 34,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,794. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

