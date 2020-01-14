Zacks: Analysts Set $21.50 Price Target for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 3,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.93. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

