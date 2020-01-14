Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Nevro stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,857. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nevro by 316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 91.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 172.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 720,816 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 18,837.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $26,818,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

